Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $25.58 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $68,044.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $25.58 or 0.00049207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00375619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00059958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00174335 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 352,024 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

