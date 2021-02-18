Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Cap of $9.76 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $554.37 or 0.01073827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $9.76 million and $210,465.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00412474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00059605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00084486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00425749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 17,613 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

