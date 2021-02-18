Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167,938.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $167,938.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $12.91 or 0.00025286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.69 or 0.00459838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00058913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00413197 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 718,387 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

