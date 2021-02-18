Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.49 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for approximately $790.27 or 0.01513342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $9.49 million and $351,229.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00376527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00083836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00083523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00429254 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,396.02 or 0.85017014 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,004 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.