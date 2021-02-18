Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 5.8% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $57,950.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for $40.92 or 0.00079842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 211,373 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.