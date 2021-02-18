Mixin (XIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.29 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $108.29 million and $971,551.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $203.41 or 0.00391004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,372 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

