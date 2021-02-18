MixMarvel 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.45 Billion (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 143.7% against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $1.45 billion worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.00891035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045372 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.94 or 0.05033136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017629 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,827,188 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.