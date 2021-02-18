Mizuho Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $350.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.68.

Baidu stock opened at $308.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $326.50.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after buying an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

