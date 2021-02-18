Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells $136,778.67 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,239.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 545 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $18,143.05.

MODN stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Model N by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Model N by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,196,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Model N by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

