Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRNA stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.83.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,573,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,174,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,393,262. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

