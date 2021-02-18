Moe Nozari Acquires 4,000 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX) (ASX:JHX) Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX) (ASX:JHX) insider Moe Nozari acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$32.19 ($23.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,772.00 ($91,980.00).

On Friday, November 27th, Moe Nozari acquired 2,000 shares of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$29.40 ($21.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,804.00 ($42,002.86).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.6794 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

About James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

