Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Down 9.4%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 212,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,610,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $324.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

