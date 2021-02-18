Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MWK. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of MWK traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

