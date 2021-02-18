Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading Down 7.5%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 2,058,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 300,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $629.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,900. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at $18,957,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $7,906,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

