Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Down 9.6%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.50. 2,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 593,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Monaker Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monaker Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Monaker Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monaker Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.