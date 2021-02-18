Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Down 9.6%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.50. 2,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 593,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.
Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)
Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.
