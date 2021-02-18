Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,145 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Mondelez International worth $489,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,955 shares of company stock worth $72,428,394. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

