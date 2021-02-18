Monero Classic Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $35,633.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00519554 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001470 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

