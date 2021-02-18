Monetta Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for 1.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.36. 90,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,937. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

