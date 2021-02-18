Monetta Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for 1.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.36. 90,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,937. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.79.
In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
