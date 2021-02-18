Monetta Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for 1.6% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 240,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,331,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.