Monetta Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Booking comprises about 0.9% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Booking by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Booking by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $27.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,261.66. 19,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,519. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,127.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,934.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

