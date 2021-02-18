Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

RCL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 133,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,269. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

