MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 140,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,381. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $789.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

