Moneynet (MNC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $22.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00434242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.