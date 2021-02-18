Moneytoken (IMT) Trading Up 488.4% This Week

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded up 466% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Moneytoken has traded up 488.4% against the US dollar. One Moneytoken coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneytoken has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $36.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moneytoken

Moneytoken (CRYPTO:IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 coins. The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . Moneytoken’s official message board is medium.com/@moneytoken . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

Moneytoken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneytoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneytoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

