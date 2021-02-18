Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $67,825.22 and $11.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,016,176 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.