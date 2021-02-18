Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $242.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.80 million to $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $165.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,466 shares of company stock worth $96,455,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $380.28 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.