Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,588 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Moody’s worth $99,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.82. 2,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,780. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.81 and a 200 day moving average of $279.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

