MoonSwap (MOON) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $3,931.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00439880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 14,573,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,551,843 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

