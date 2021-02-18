More Coin Trading 126.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 126.1% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $135,807.31 and $50,313.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00852133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00034440 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.42 or 0.05093231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017445 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

