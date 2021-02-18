Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDRBF traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

