Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.00 and traded as high as C$5.96. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 74,858 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$382.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

