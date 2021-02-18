Morpheus Labs Market Cap Reaches $23.61 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $23.61 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.96 or 0.00902351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.54 or 0.05074746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016355 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

