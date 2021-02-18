Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

