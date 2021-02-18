mStable USD Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $45.17 million and $433,246.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,054.28 or 1.00018757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 45,360,376 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

