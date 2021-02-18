MTBC (MTBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTBC stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. MTBC has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at $666,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

