Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.87% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 557,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 90,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,854 shares of company stock valued at $201,061. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

