Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,285 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.50.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

