Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.