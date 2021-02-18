Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,125.27

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,125.27 ($14.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($14.71). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71), with a volume of 195,234 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.96%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

