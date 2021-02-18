MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $32.22 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

