Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) (ASX:NAM) Insider Buys A$209,312.00 in Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) (ASX:NAM) insider Timothy(Tim) Watson bought 675,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,312.00 ($149,508.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM.AX) Company Profile
