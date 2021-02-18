Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.95. Nano Magic shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,007 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC)

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

