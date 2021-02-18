National Bank Financial Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $0.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

