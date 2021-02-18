National Bank Financial Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $0.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DREUF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

DREUF stock remained flat at $$10.21 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

