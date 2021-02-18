National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.97

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $33.50. National Bankshares shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 20,847 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $213.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $126,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

