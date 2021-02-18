National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.97

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $33.50. National Bankshares shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 20,847 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on NKSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $213.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.
About National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
