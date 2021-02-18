National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $79.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.33 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $82.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $331.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.88 million to $332.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $336.72 million, with estimates ranging from $329.10 million to $344.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $68.22 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

