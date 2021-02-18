Nationwide Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 12.8% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.72. 7,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

