Nationwide Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,739,893. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.22 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

