Natus Medical (NTUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Natus Medical to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $913.76 million, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.