Navcoin Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and $2.06 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00018805 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 249.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,974,337 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.